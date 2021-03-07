Elisabeth Reynolds joins White House staff to serve on National Economic Council

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester once again is puffing its chest with pride as another of its own has landed well — and is about to show the world how the Queen City’s best and brightest truly shine.

On March 5 the White House announced Central High grad Elisabeth Reynolds accepted a senior post in the Biden administration’s National Economic Council (NEC). She will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Manufacturing and Economic Development.

“These qualified, impressive, and dedicated individuals reflect the diversity and strength of America and will play critical roles advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackling the crises we face and building back our country better,” read the White House announcement. Several other staff members were named to serve in other capacities, including the White House COVID Response Team, the Domestic Climate Policy Office, and the Domestic Policy Council, as well as the National Economic Council.

Reynolds, who attended Webster Elementary, Hillside Middle School and Central High School before graduating from Phillips Exeter Academy. Seh attended Harvard College and holds a master’s in economics from the University of Montreal as well as a PhD from MIT DUSP.

She most recently served as executive director of MIT’s Industrial Performance Center (IPC) where she has been a principal research scientist and lecturer in MIT’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning (DUSP).

Prior to joining MIT, Reynolds was the director of the City Advisory Practice at the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), a non-profit focused on job and business growth in urban areas. She has been actively engaged in efforts to rebuild manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., most recently as a member of the Massachusetts Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.

In an interview published in the MIT Review, Reynolds said she will focus on strengthening and expanding U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

“We have an incredible opportunity to do this, given what is currently on the national agenda,” Reynolds said.

The National Economic Council (NEC) was established in 1993 to advise the President on U.S. and global economic policy. It is part of the Executive Office of the President. By Executive Order, the NEC has four key functions: to coordinate policy-making for domestic and international economic issues; to give economic policy advice to the President; to ensure that policy decisions and programs are consistent with the President’s economic goals; and to monitor implementation of the President’s economic policy agenda.