Central All-American honored by BOSC

Tuesday, January 11, 2022Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Education, Government0
Tuesday, January 11, 2022Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Education, Government0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

(l to r) Lis Hood, David Hood and Brian Hood. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Athletic Coordinator Christine Telge honored Manchester Central High School soccer player David Hood for his recent recognition as a High School All-American.

Hood was one of 88 male players across the country, four in New Hampshire and three goalkeepers to receive the award, which was chosen by United Soccer Coaches.

During his four years at Central, Hood has played on the baseball, hockey and soccer teams. During 19 games over the 2021 fall season, he allowed only five goals and never allowed more than one goal in any game he played. He was also unscored upon during the NHIAA Division I Soccer Tournament, with Central losing to Hanover in the semi-final of the tournament in a penalty kick shootout.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

Email

See all of this author's posts