Central All-American honored by BOSC

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Athletic Coordinator Christine Telge honored Manchester Central High School soccer player David Hood for his recent recognition as a High School All-American.

Hood was one of 88 male players across the country, four in New Hampshire and three goalkeepers to receive the award, which was chosen by United Soccer Coaches.

During his four years at Central, Hood has played on the baseball, hockey and soccer teams. During 19 games over the 2021 fall season, he allowed only five goals and never allowed more than one goal in any game he played. He was also unscored upon during the NHIAA Division I Soccer Tournament, with Central losing to Hanover in the semi-final of the tournament in a penalty kick shootout.