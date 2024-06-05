Central achievement: Queen City athlete takes indy crown

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0
Emily Leclerc

MANCHESTER, NH – She finished runner-up as a sophomore and placed top-four as a junior.

In this, her final shot at a state individual girls tennis championship, Manchester Central High School standout Emily Leclerc said she was going to battle to the last point.

And in doing so, Leclerc did something that few Queen City high school athletes have been able to accomplish in recent history.

She became a state champion.

Check back for more on Leclerc’s championship and the state individual tournament.

