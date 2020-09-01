Cement-mixer overturns closing Everett Turnpike on-ramp in Nashua

NASHUA, NH – Nashua Fire Rescue, AMR and NHSP were dispatched to the southbound off-ramp of exit 7E for a truck rollover Tuesday morning.

When arriving on the scene around 8 a.m., they found a truck carrying concrete that had rolled over and was on its side. The driver who was able to get out of the truck was medically evaluated and refused medical treatment.

The truck loaded with concrete remains on the ramp as of 9:20 a.m. and the 7E off-ramp from the southbound side is closed. The on-ramp to the Everett Turnpike south from Amherst Street is also closed.

Crews from D&R Towing and Bailey’s Towing are on the scene.