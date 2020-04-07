Celeste ‘Cece’ Y. Matras, 65: OG night owl and life of the party; a loving and creative soul who is sorely missed

GOFFSTOWN, NH — Original night owl Celeste Yvonne (Desfosses) (Berube) Matras, July 13, 1954 – April 5, 2020, of Goffstown, NH has passed away after a brief battle with cancer leaving behind her four children, four grandchildren, two of three brothers and a robust group of friends.

Growing up in Pinardville she attended Catholic school, Goffstown High and went on to receive a culinary arts degree after dabbling in accounting and real estate. After raising her family, she worked in food service as the lunch lady at Dunbarton Elementary and ran her own catering business, known for pig roasts and smokehouse goods. Her door was always open, she was the woman you went to for help and she’d give you the shirt off her back. She was the life of the party and danced to the beat of her own drum. Careening in her black Cadillac, always up for a game of cribbage, shopping for local crafts, strolling the beach, reading a bedtime story and mixing up cocktails, she was creative, to say the least.

Our Celeste, Mom, CeCe will be sorely missed and we hope her spirit flourishes.

She is survived by her children, Chanti and Christian Labrecque of Dunbarton, Rob and Tracy Berube of Bow, Krysti and Jason Battistelli of Raymond, Nick Matras of Dunbarton; her grand Falon, Aidan, Cyrus and Willow; and brothers Dan Desfosses of Fogelsville, PA, and Gary Desfosses of Bedford.

Celeste will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 12 at 10 a.m at the Life Forest in Hillsborough. You are invited to celebrate her life and visit https://www.thelifeforest.com/

Special thanks to the Concord VNA Hospice program for making all the difference

Click here to sign an online guestbook.