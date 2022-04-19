Celebrity returns to his roots with anti-bullying message for Parkside students

Javonte Rose on April 19, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester native Javonte Rose took time out from his career as a model, actor and activist in Hollywood to return home on Tuesday with a message for local students against bullying.

In a set of assemblies at Parkside Middle School, recorded onto Rose’s Instagram account, Rose told students the importance of how to deal with bullying through self-love, self-discipline and other techniques.

Rose, formerly known as Javonte Rozell, graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 2011 and was brought back at the behest of one of his teachers, Ellen Dubois, and a group of students she is involved with through the Leader in Me program.

“We were talking about what we could do with the kids and I said, ‘oh, one of my former students is becoming sort of famous,’” said Dubois. “So, the wheels got spinning and me and Javonte talked every day about how to get it going. We’re really excited.”

Dubois remembers Rose as a sharp dresser and is proud of all he has accomplished, particular in light of overcoming homelessness as a child.

“He’s done so much, and he’s growing so fast. There’s no limit to what he can do,” she said.

Rose was pleased with the assemblies, which were built around elements from his “I’m Here!” anti-bullying advocacy organization, which he started in 2016.

“It’s a blessing to actually to be here and to come and to give back where I come from,” he said. “It’s definitely an amazing thing that happened.”

 

