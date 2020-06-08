Celebrations: Derryfield grad celebrates 18th birthday with acceptance letter to U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Zoe Danielle Cousineau of Manchester and Weare, received an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, on May 7, 2020, her 18th Birthday. Because of COVID-19, her highly anticipated spring break school trip to Spain in March, Senior Prom in May, and graduation from The Derryfield School in June had already been cancelled, so being accepted into her No .1 choice for college was the best present she could have received.

She is the daughter of Joseph Cousineau of Manchester and Debbie Cousineau of Weare.

Zoe will report for “Swab Summer,” the Coast Guard Academy’s version of “Basic Training,” on July 8, which will begin with two weeks of “Restriction of Movement” where each incoming member is cleared for COVID-19 prior to joining their fellow CGA Bears.

Zoe plans to major in Cyber Systems and upon graduation with a bachelor of science degree in 2024 will become a commissioned officer and must serve at least five years with the Coast Guard. However, most graduates continue and earn advanced degrees. She is currently interested in a career in Law Enforcement with the goal of helping people while protecting and serving her country.

The United States Coast Guard is the only military organization within the United States Department of Homeland Security. Their motto is “Semper Paratus,” which means “Always Ready.” The Coast Guard protects the maritime economy and the environment, defends our maritime borders, and saves those in peril.

The core values of the U.S. Coast Guard are these: Honor, Respect, Devotion to Duty. Zoe exemplifies all three. Throughout her young life, she has been a strong leader in sports and on stages, volunteered over 300 hours of service to her community and started her own charity, the “Play for Pete” Scholarship Program.

In a time when others of her age group cannot detach themselves from their phones and social media, she has chosen to leave her friends, family and everything except for a basic black watch, some athletic clothing and toiletries for the greater good.

That is devotion to duty. That is New Hampshire.

That is Zoe Cousineau.