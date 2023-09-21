Celebrating education in Manchester (and everyone’s invited!)

MANCHESTER, NH – All of Manchester is invited to attend this year’s events to learn about and celebrate our public schools. Please join us for State of the Manchester School District community forum and CelebratED festival in the park, both of which are free to the public.

State of Manchester School District

September 21 at REX Theater, Manchester

Come learn about remarkable progress in the Manchester School District and goals for the 2023-2024 school year. Our superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Gillis, and her team will report on the state of District’s initiatives and plans for the year ahead. A Q&A session will follow. State of MSD is co-produced by Manchester Proud, the Manchester School District, and the Greater Manchester Chamber.

Doors to the REX Theater will open at 3:45 pm for greeting and refreshments, with program from 4:15 to 5:30 pm. Registration is required. Visit:

CelebratED MHT! A Festival of OUR Public Schools and Community

September 23 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Manchester

Come one and all to Manchester’s third annual festival of our public schools and community: CelebratED, presented by USI Insurance Services. The festivities will roll out on September 23rd, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Manchester, NH.

CelebratED brings our community together for a day of unity, awareness, and fun! Together we will welcome back our students, families, teachers, and staff – and launch a new school year filled with joy and promise.

The Manchester School District, Manchester Proud, and more than 40 city departments and organizations have joined forces to present a city-wide festival, celebrating Manchester’s public schools and community. The festival will be FREE to ALL and include:

Participation by all 21 schools in live performances, presentations, and activities

Special guest performance by Martin Toe

“Game Changer” Awards, celebrating the excellence of our students and staff

“We Show Up” elementary school participation contest

“Art Gallery in The Park” student art exhibition

FREE food for all kids and families

FREE books for all Manchester School District students

Kids activities throughout the day, including Manchester Police and Fire demonstrations, robotics competition, sidewalk chalk drawing, games, dance lessons and our School of Technology’s student built airplane!

FREE bus transportation will be available to and from the event. Visit: for bus routes and additional information.



ABOUT MANCHESTER PROUD

Manchester Proud is a community-based movement committed to the success of all public school students in the City of Manchester, New Hampshire. It brings together all residents of the community to envision, plan and achieve its mission. Manchester Proud has no affiliations, political or otherwise, and is empowered by the fundamental belief in the strength of working together, equitably, inclusively and collaboratively. Manchester Proud seeks to build a stronger Manchester through the excellence of the City’s public schools. Learn more at manchesterproud.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mhtproud.