Celebrate the music and magic of the Drifters at Greater Boston Stage Company’s New Year’s Eve concert

Ring in 2022 at Greater Boston Stage Company with a concert from the legendary Drifters. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to bring their American doo-wop and R&B sound to the stage on New Year’s Eve, December 31, with performances at 6 and 9 p.m. Originally founded by Clyde McPhatter, their legacy continues today through his son, Lead Vocalist, Ronn David McPhatter.

“What the audience can expect for New Year’s Eve is a new, fun-filled, musical celebration of all the classic and timeless songs,” notes McPhatter. “The goal is to fill existing fans with beautiful and amazing musical memories of days gone by while attracting a brand-new generation of fans to this music catalog presented in a unique and contemporary way.”

Ronn David McPhatter is joined by group members Brian Davis, Larry Hines, Earl Williams, and Watkins Smith Jr. Hear them perform all of the Drifters’ chart-topping hits including ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’, ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, ‘Up on the Roof’, ‘There Goes My Baby’, ‘This Magic Moment’, and more.

McPhatter reflects: “I love to perform ‘On Broadway’ live because we use it as an opening, up-tempo, smooth, sexy, group introduction song. It generates a lot of energy and excitement for the audience from the moment we first step on stage. But my favorite song to sing is ‘I Who Have Nothing’ because it’s a beautiful ballad with amazing orchestration and a very special arrangement that I created to showcase a saxophone solo which was one of my mom’s favorite instruments. It allows me to show my vocal range and adds an elegant and sophisticated twist to one of our most classic and emotional ballads.”

Ronn David brings a diverse array of inspirations to his dynamic music. “My mother and father have always been a big influence on my musical taste as music pioneers along with music legends and family friends like Bonnie Raitt and Little Richard. My favorite male singers have always been my Dad, Jeffrey Osborne, and Luther Vandross because of the quality of their voices and the emotional performances they could deliver. They could touch people with their voices, something I would love to be able to do. As a writer, I‘ve always loved Burt Bacharach because of his beautiful symphonic arrangements and flowing orchestrations in the music that he writes,” says McPhatter.

Join us for our New Year’s Eve celebration and be inspired by the soulful sounds of Clyde McPhatter’s Drifters featuring Ronn David McPhatter. Top off the special evening with a split of champagne and a sweet treat to take home. Cheers to 2022!

Tickets for the 90-minute show are $75 VIP, $70 Premium. $5 off for Seniors and Greater Boston Stage Company Subscribers. Get your tickets today at greaterbostonstage.org/drifters or call our Box Office at 781-279-2200.

We are committed to keeping Greater Boston Stage Company a safe and welcoming space for everyone. Masks are required for all visitors, as well as proof vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours.

The Greater Boston Stage Company is located at 395 Main St., Stoneham, Mass.