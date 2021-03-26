MANCHESTER NH – Everyone is invited and welcome to celebrate Holy Week with Brookside Church. The church will host virtual and outdoor events to help us reflect and focus on Jesus before celebrating His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

“Join us for the sacred journey of Holy Week that begins this Palm Sunday, March 28 at 10 a.m. with a virtual service livestreaming on Facebook,” said the Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister of Brookside Church. “Before worship begins you are welcome to come pick up palm branches that will be laid out on the front steps of the church. Friend or stranger, you belong in the crowd waiving palms as Jesus enters Jerusalem on a donkey.”

The 2021 Brookside Church Holy Week Events Include:

March 28: Palm Sunday

9 – 9:30 a.m. Pick up palm branches on front steps of the church

10 a.m. – Palm Sunday Service livestreaming on Facebook



April 1: Maundy Thursday

7 p.m. – Livesteaming service on Facebook including Holy Communion and Tenebrae, Dramatic Reading “Following Jesus in the Shadows,” written by Rev. Laura Biddle. We will meet and hear from people, both friend and foe, who followed Jesus to the cross.

April 4: Easter Sunday

10 a.m. — An outdoor Easter Worship Service will be held in the garden behind the church. Social distance will be maintained and everyone must wear a mask, and come with lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. An empty cross will be displayed and you and your family can help fill it with colorful flowers. You will also be delighted with music from the Nottingham Brass, the Brookside bell and chancel choirs. An art installation by Andrew Daigle will also be on display.

This service will also be livestreaming on the church Facebook page.

Following the service, an Easter Egg Hunt for children will be held in the churchyard for children fourth-grade and under. Please bring your own basket.

Brookside is an open and affirming congregation, embracing diversity and affirming the dignity and worth of every person. Located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester, the church invites everyone to join in the common life and mission of reconciling community through participation and leadership in its congregation, and by fully sharing in the worship, rites and sacraments of the church. Brookside Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ, the Hillsborough Association, the NH Conference, and United Church of Christ. For more information please visit http://www.brooksidecc.org.