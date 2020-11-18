CDFA Invests More Than $17.8 Million into New Hampshire Communities in State Fiscal Year 2020

Concord, N.H. – The Community Development Finance Authority announced this month it made more than 109 investments in community-based initiatives and organizations, infusing more than $17.8 million into community development, economic development and clean energy projects throughout New Hampshire in State Fiscal Year 2020 (June 30, 2019, through July 1, 2020).

These impacts touched down in 46 communities and represent an approximate 36 percent year-over-year increase in the number of initiatives supported and a more than 11 percent increase in funds deployed. Business donor engagement increased by almost 14 percent year-over-year.

“State Fiscal Year 2020 was an unprecedented time for New Hampshire residents, businesses and our communities,” stated Katy Easterly Martey, CDFA’s Executive Director. “As our world rapidly changed with the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, so did we. CDFA quickly adapted its business operations while increasing our deployment of resources and continuing to maintain focus on serving nonprofits, municipalities and businesses at a time when they needed us most.”

CDFA’s resources supported nonprofits, municipalities, businesses and microenterprises through the COVID-19 pandemic, provided new jobs, increased access to affordable childcare, helped strengthen Main Streets, created healthy and safe affordable housing, increased energy efficiency, improved public facilities, and supported emergency situation funding. Initiatives supported by CDFA reported the following impacts in State Fiscal Year 2020:

Assisted 179,920 people;

Rehabbed, preserved or created 159 housing units;

Created or retained 269 jobs;

Supported 340 micro businesses;

Developed or rehabbed 133,773 square feet;

Estimated annual energy savings of 1,252,542 kW hours; and

Saved an estimated $143,000 in annual energy costs.

CDFA’s commitment to New Hampshire’s communities and its partners has only been reinforced by the crisis. The organization continues to work towards its strategy to increase investments to an average of $20 million annually into New Hampshire communities by 2022.

“We remain steadfast in accomplishing these goals and look forward to doing so with the support of our partners” added Easterly Martey.

Additional information on CDFA’s impacts can be found in the organization’s State Fiscal Year 2020 annual report.

The Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) is a statewide nonprofit public authority focused on maximizing the value and impact of community development, economic development and clean energy initiatives throughout New Hampshire. The organization leverages a variety of financial and technical resources, including the competitive deployment of grant, loan and equity programs. Those resources include New Hampshire state tax credits, federal Community Development Block Grant resources and the CDFA Clean Energy Fund. For more information about CDFA and its programs visit www.nhcdfa.org or call 603-226-2170.