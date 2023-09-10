Cavanaugh supporters gear up for Mayoral Primary home stretch

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With just days left until Manchester Mayoral Primary Election, Mayoral Candidate Kevin Cavanaugh gathered dozens of supporters to Mammoth Road on Sunday morning, issuing words of motivation before they head out to talk with voters.

Cavanaugh was joined by New Hampshire AFL-CIO President Glenn Brackett and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), reminding the crowd about the work that Kevin has done in the past for the people of Manchester.

“Whether it’s been as an alderman or a state senator, Kevin has always fought for the best for Manchester,” said Hassan. “Making housing more affordable, supporting and enhancing public safety and always, always standing up for women’s most fundamental freedoms.”

Hassan added that Cavanaugh has been so effective in part due his efforts at building bipartisan relationships over the years, something she believes will help him continue the work of outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, if Cavanaugh is elected.

Cavanaugh was grateful for the words of Brackett and Hassan as well as the crowd that gathered, reminding them of their importance given how close the primary is likely to be. He told the crowd that his campaign estimates approximately 25 percent of likely voters in the upcoming primary have still not made up their mind on who they’ll vote for. Cavanaugh believes that ultimately it will come down to each candidate’s life story, and he thinks his understanding of what regular people go through will resonate with voters and is part of why he drew out so many volunteers.

“I went to work when I was 19 years old, a blue-collar worker, I threw up ladders on different telephone poles all over the city, and that’s my perspective of my background and that’s what I will bring to the table,” he said. “I’m really excited about this crowd, having this many people show up on a cloudy, drizzly Sunday is humbling, really.”

In addition to Hassan, several other elected officials that have endorsed Cavanaugh were in attendance, such as Board of School Committee Vice Chair Jim O’Connell. Like Cavanaugh, he felt that the voters Cavanaugh’s team meet on Sunday may be crucial as even though the mayoral race is non-partisan, many Democrats seem to remain undecided and O’Connell believes many Republicans are still unsure about Jay Ruais due to his lack of political experience in Manchester despite endorsements of Ruais from local Republican leaders.

For O’Connell, endorsements from Craig and Hassan were vital as well as O’Connell’s believe that Cavanaugh will be a champion of Manchester’s schools.

“Kevin’s sent his three children to Manchester Public Schools and is committed to public education,” said O’Connell. “He knows we need to have well-funded schools with teachers who are well-compensated and motivated. In order to do that we need to give teachers what they’re worth and I have no question Kevin will do that.”

The event also drew many union-affiliated workers, such as Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Business Representative Michael Sheehan. While Sheehan wouldn’t be able to knock on doors due to a foot injury, he wanted to help drive other volunteers due to Cavanaugh’s personal history.

“(Kevin’s) helping working families, he knows what it’s like to go out at six o’clock in the morning on a job site, he understands the struggles of New Hampshire’s working families, especially the ones here in Manchester,” he said.

Primary Day is Tuesday, Sept. 19 with Cavanaugh up against Ruais, Will Stewart and June Trisciani. The top two candidates will advance to the General Election, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.