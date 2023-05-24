Cavanaugh holds mayoral campaign kickoff event

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

Inside Kevin Cavanaugh’s campaign kickoff event at McIntyre Ski Area on May 23. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh officially kicked off his mayoral campaign May 23 with an event at McIntyre Ski Area.

Cavanaugh emphasized his 35 years as a telephone technician and life-long residency in Manchester. He touted his experience on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, serving Manchester in the New Hampshire Senate and his work as a union leader where he worked on behalf of fellow telephone company employees to secure good wages, fair benefits and safe working conditions.

“I am proud to be running for Mayor of Manchester. When I started for the telephone company at 19 years old I never imagined I would be running for Mayor” said Cavanaugh. “Now, I want to give back to this community that has given us so much. I have so much optimism for the future of Manchester. I’m ready to get to work and bring people together to ensure our city continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I believe that together, we can continue tackling the pressing challenges of housing affordability, public safety, economic opportunity, and quality education.”

Kevin Cavanaugh, left, addresses supporters at a kick-off to his mayoral campaign at McIntyre Ski Area on May 23. Courtesy Photo

Cavanaugh became an Alderman in 2015 and served in the NH Senate from 2017 until January. He has also coached Babe Ruth Baseball, high school and middle school football in Manchester and served as vice president of the Manchester North Little League.

He is one of four candidates that have announced their intentions to run for mayor, joining fellow Aldermen June Trisciani and Will Stewart as well as activist Jay Ruais.

 

