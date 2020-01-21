Cavanaugh endorses Warren

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier today, State Senator Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester) endorsed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for President.

Cavanaugh represents Dunbarton, Hooksett, Candia, Bow and Manchester Wards 1,2 and 12 in the State Senate, also serving as the Alderman for Ward 1 in Manchester.

For Cavanaugh, the decision to endorse Warren (D-MA) came from what he seeks as a commitment to help raise wages for blue-collar workers, and a focus on addressing trade, healthcare, climate change and other issues while listening to often ignored segments of the American population.

“Elizabeth is the voice working families need in the White House,” said Cavanuagh. “Her record of getting things done to help all Americans – both in the US Senate and before she even held public office – should convince all Granite Staters to support her.”

Cavanaugh joins a slate of over 50 legislators across New Hampshire, including five from Manchester.

“I’m grateful to have Kevin in our fight for big, structural change,” said Warren. “Kevin has fought for Granite State workers his entire career, and he knows how we can help working families in New Hampshire build a stable life and have a real chance to get ahead.”