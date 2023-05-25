Cavanaugh endorsed by two firefighter unions

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Press Release City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

Kevin Cavanaugh at the Manchester Warren Campaign office on Sept. 5, 2019. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Manchester, NH – On Thursday, Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh announced the mayoral endorsement of the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association Local 856 (MPFFA) and the Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors (MAFS) Local 3820. The MPFFA, representing over 200 firefighters in Manchester.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association and the Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors,” said Cavanaugh. “Our firefighters are true heroes, selflessly putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety of our residents. Together, we will strengthen the Manchester Fire Department and continue working to build a safer Manchester.”

“The Manchester Professional Firefighters Associations are proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh as the next Mayor of Manchester,” said MPFFA President Brian Paquette. “Kevin has always had firefighters’ backs while we keep our community safe. We know Kevin will ensure firefighters have the support and resources to protect our community.”

“The Manchester Association of Fire Supervisors are excited to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester” said MAFS President Jon Fosher. “Kevin will work with us to make sure we can continue keeping Manchester safe.”

