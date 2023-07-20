Cavanaugh endorsed by Teamsters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – One day after officially filing, Kevin Cavanaugh’s campaign to become the next Mayor of Manchester earned the endorsement of Teamsters Local 633.

According to its website, Teamsters Local 633 has over 4,700 members in New Hampshire working in various industries.

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of Teamsters Local 633. This endorsement signifies a shared commitment to fighting for opportunity, workers’ rights, and fair wages for all Manchester residents,” said Cavanaugh. “As Mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every hardworking individual has a voice and equal opportunities for success. With the support of Teamsters Local 633, together we will build a Manchester that works for everyone.”

“We are proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester. Kevin has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our members and a strong commitment to fighting for their rights and fair treatment,” said Jeffrey Padellaro, Secretary Treasurer and Principal Officer of Teamsters Local 633. “We believe Cavanaugh has the passion, integrity, and leadership necessary to create positive change and make Manchester a better place for working families.”

The endorsement follows earlier endorsements of Cavanaugh’s campaign by numerous local officials and organizations to date.