Cavanaugh endorsed by Planned Parenthood

Manchester, NH – Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund PAC has proudly endorsed Alderman and former State Senator Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester. Cavanaugh has a long history of using his vote and his voice to protect and defend reproductive health in the Granite State.

Cavanaugh understands the pivotal role that Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) plays in keeping Manchester healthy and has consistently supported reproductive rights and health care throughout his time as an elected official. Cavanaugh’s strong record includes supporting Medicaid Expansion, which keeps over 28,000 people in Hillsborough county insured, opposing the defunding of PPNNE health centers, and supporting the safety of patients and providers through New Hampshire’s patient safety zone. This continued commitment to the health and safety of Granite Staters positions Cavanaugh as the best candidate to lead New Hampshire’s largest, and most diverse, city.

Manchester is home to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England’s flagship New Hampshire health center and served nearly 7,000 patients in FY 2022; the non-profit organization has been providing reproductive and sexual health care and education to patients from every neighborhood in the city for decades.

“Kevin Cavanaugh has spent his time as an elected official working towards our shared goal of healthier communities – where everyone, no matter their income or zip code, has access to affordable health care and bodily autonomy,” said Quote from Dr. Lydia Garcia, Planned Parenthood NH Action Fund PAC. “At a time when state and national politicians are attacking access to reproductive care and targeting vulnerable communities, he has shown he is a proven champion for his community and the leader we can count on to respect and protect the health, safety, and basic human rights of all Manchester residents.”