Cavanaugh announces $110,000 fundraising haul

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kevin Cavanaugh, current Ward 1 Alderman and former State Senator, announced on Thursday that he has raised over $110,000 in the two and a half weeks since he announced his campaign for Mayor of Manchester. This tremendous show of support from the community is a testament to the enthusiasm and strength of support that Kevin brings to the race.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received in the early days of this campaign,” said Kevin Cavanaugh. “In talking with folks across our city in the first few weeks since we announced our campaign, I feel a tremendous level of excitement and optimism for the future of our city. This campaign is about bringing people together, to ensure everyone can afford a good life, get a world-class public education, start a business, and earn a living wage that can support your family with – all right here in Manchester.”

Cavanaugh’s strong early fundraising success demonstrates his broad support in the campaign for Mayor of Manchester. He is the fastest candidate in the race to announce crossing the $110,000 fundraising threshold.