Cause of Hanover Street basement fire remains under investigation

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Manchester Fire Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Debris from an early-morning basement fire at 225 B Hanover Street. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Resources: Engines 11, 10, 5, 6 & 7 Trucks 1 & 6, DC1, K4 & ALS1 

Description of Incident: At approximately 05:30 this morning the Manchester Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at 225 Hanover St Apt B. The fire was located in the basement and was quickly extinguished. The occupants of apartment A were made aware of the fire when they heard the smoke detectors in the vacant unit sounding and called 911.  

While the cause and origin of this fire remain under investigation the Manchester Fire Department would like to remind all property owners to ensure that they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes as well as properly serviced heating systems as we enter into the cold winter months. We would also encourage all property owners to ensure the security of any vacant buildings or units within their buildings. 

If anyone has any information regarding this fire they are encouraged to contact the Manchester  Fire Department Fire Marshal Division at 603-669-2256 option 2. 

Fire trucks as seen early Tuesday morning on Hanover Street for a reported basement fire. Photo/Winter Trabex

Civilian Injuries: None 

Emergency Service Injuries: None 

Special Circumstances: The fire building is connected to two multi-story buildings which possess inherent exposure risks. Companies identified the location of the fire and quickly confined, extinguished  and stopped all fire extension.  

Property Loss: estimated $10,000 

Property Saved: $473,000

