‘Cats waste a Kloffenstein pitching gem

Friday, April 28, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Adam Kloffenstein. Photo/ Brandon Maffitt

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Adam Kloffenstein delivered a sterling starting pitching performance, but his teammates could not provide any offensive support as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 2-0 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night.

Kloffenstein’s seven-inning appearance was by far the longest in Double-A play since his Fisher Cats debut last May, scattering four hits and three walks over his night. The only run came from a meek Kyle Datres grounder that just happened to come while Hartford had runners in scoring position. New Hampshire second baseman Miguel Hiraldo threw out Datres at first, but Hartford’s Niko Decolati came home to give Hartford the only run they’d need.

Hunter Goodman singled home an insurance run for Hartford in the ninth.

Hiraldo and Damiano Palmegiani each had two hits for New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats other seven starting batters combined for two more hits.

New Hampshire (9-10) plays Hartford again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Sam Robberse (0-1, 5.00 ERA) takes the rubber for the ‘Cats against Hartford’s Chris McMahon (0-1, 7.36 ERA).

