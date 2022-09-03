Cats show grit, lose in extras

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats played Portland the closest they have all week but came up just short, losing, 5-4, in 10 innings. New Hampshire (21-34, 52-72) has now lost all four matchups this week against the Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 34-21, 64-60).

Tied, 3-3, after nine, Portland catcher Stephen Scott started off the extra frame with a single. That brought home Christian Koss, who began the 10th at second base, and gave Portland the lead. Two batters later, right fielder Izzy Wilson smoked a triple deep to center field and drove in another run.

That run proved to be the difference. Luis De Los Santos added a RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to bring New Hampshire within one, 5-4. Orelvis Martinez doubled after him, setting up runners on first and third with one out. Reliever Brett Kennedy struck out the next two batters to lock up the win for Portland.

Earlier in the game, Davis Schneider started off the bottom of the first with a single in his return to the leadoff spot, extending his hit streak to eight and his on-base streak to 19. He stole second and advance to third on a throwing error. De Los Santos brought him home with a RBI groundout.

De Los Santos had a great night, finishing 1-for-4 with three RBIs and walk. Friday marked his fifth game this season with three or more RBIs.

Portland scored a pair on Paxton Schultz in the second inning thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Eli Marrero and David Hamilton. Earlier in the inning, Sebastian Espino picked up an outfield assist, throwing out Niko Kavadas at the plate.

Schultz lasted 5.0 innings and gave up three earned runs. He walked six and struck out four, throwing 96 pitches with 54 strikes.

Espino had a nice night, too, as he blasted a solo homer deep to left-center field in the bottom of the second.

Trailing, 3-2, after six, De Los Santos batted in a run in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded RBI groundout.

Portland’s bullpen was lockdown from there. Newly acquired in a trade from the White Sox, Taylor Broadway (W, 1-0) picked up the win for Portland with two scoreless innings in the eight and ninth.

The Fisher Cats continue their series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) tomorrow, September 3 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m