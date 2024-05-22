Cats Drop Game Two of Somerset Series

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-23) fell to the Somerset Patriots (20-20) at Delta Dental Stadium Wednesday afternoon, 11-2. The Fisher Cats were held hitless through the first four innings.

New Hampshire starter C.J. Van Eyk (L, 2-2) sat down Somerset hitters in order in the first but gave up a solo home run in the second. Back-to-back doubles in the top of the third scored three Patriots runs. Van Eyk struck out four and walked four in four total innings.

Somerset starter Brock Selvidge (W, 4-2) walked five and struck out six in five innings of work. Catcher Andres Sosa finally broke the hitless seal in the bottom of the fifth with a single to right. Selvidge was replaced after designated hitter Alan Roden singled and third baseman Alex De Jesus walked in the bottom of the sixth.

Against the Somerset bullpen, Sosa singled in Roden to cut the deficit to 6-1. With De Jesus on third, Sosa then engaged the Patriots defense in a rundown, distracting their attention to help De Jesus sneak home.

Right-hander Andrew Bechtold, added to the New Hampshire roster on May 21, made his Fisher Cats debut and tossed two scoreless innings. Trevor Clifton tossed a scoreless eighth before Somerset scored five runs in the ninth.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their seven-game series in Manchester with a Thursday doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:35 PM EDT; Fisher Cats left-hander Trenton Wallace (2-1, 1.99 ERA) battles Somerset right-hander Zach Messinger (2-2, 3.82 ERA). The starting pitchers for game two are to be announced. Following a two-week road trip to Akron (May 28–June 2) and Erie (June 4–June 9), New Hampshire’s next homestand is June 11-16 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A club.