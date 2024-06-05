‘Cats bats slowed in 9-1 Erie loss

ERIE, PA. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-29) dropped a Wednesday contest to the Erie SeaWolves (29-22) at UPMC Park, 9-1. The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard until three consecutive hits in the top of the ninth to avoid the shutout loss.

SeaWolves starter Austin Bergner threw a season-high six scoreless innings and finished with five strikeouts.

Erie plated three runs in the first and second inning to take a quick 6-0 lead against Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez (L, 1-1). After back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first, Erie second baseman Hao-Yu Lee knocked his ninth home run of the season to put Erie up, 3-0.

The SeaWolves doubled the advantage in the bottom of the second. Center fielder Ben Malgeri slugged his third home run of the season to lead off the bottom-half. Shortstop Trei Cruz doubled off Dominguez to drive in a run and give Erie a 5-0 lead. Against new Fisher Cats pitcher Abdiel Mendoza, SeaWolves first baseman drove in Cruz with an automatic double to push the score to 6-0.

Mendoza held the SeaWolves scoreless in his 3 1/3 innings and did not allow an earned run. Fellow reliever Adrian Hernandez gave up three runs on four hits in two innings. Fisher Cats righty Juan Nunez made his first Double-A appearance of the season and notched a strikeout against Erie in the bottom of the eighth.

The Fisher Cats offense arrived in the top of the ninth with three consecutive two-out singles. Shortstop Josh Kasevich and third baseman Alex De Jesus each singled before first baseman Rainer Nunez plated Kasevich from second to end the scoring at 9-1. De Jesus finished 2-for-4 to lead the offensive effort.

The series continues from Erie with a 6:05 first pitch on Thursday night at UPMC Park. New Hampshire righty Devereaux Harrison (1-3, 5.28 ERA) takes the ball for New Hampshire against SeaWolves southpaw Carlos Pena (0-4, 4.66 ERA).

Following the end of a two-week road trip, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to begin back-to-back weeks of baseball in Manchester. The Fisher Cats begin a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, June 11. After six games against Richmond, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin’ Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23.