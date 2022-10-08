Catholic schools superintendent ‘upset’ over racist social media post and ‘inaccurate’ narrative around Trinity response

RELATED STORY ⇒ Trinity High School student’s racist homecoming proposal post on social media sparks outrage

MANCHESTER, NH – David A. Thibault, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, on Saturday issued a statement regarding an incident that has garnered national attention involving a racist homecoming proposal by a student.

In his statement, Thibault notes that there has been “misinformation” circulating about the school’s disciplinary action toward the student.

When the social media post began circulating earlier this week Trinity posted a statement via social media that did not include information about action taken, and requests for comment from school officials made by Manchester Ink Link and other news outlets for comment were not immediately answered.

Thibault cited privacy issues that “prevent us from providing certain student information,” however, he added in Saturday’s statement that the young person involved “is no longer a student at Trinity High School.”

He also said Trinity will plan to have “school-wide discussion, listening sessions, and formation,” on the issue. When asked for clarification around the word “formation,” a spokesperson for the diocese provided this explanation:

“We’re providing formation on what the Catholic church teaches on the sin of racism, and our response to it. In the Catholic context, formation means education of the whole person including how they live and grow in faith and in service to one another.”

Read Thibault’s full statement below: