Catholic Medical Center partners with NH Air National Guard for hospital-based medic training

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center on Thursday announced a new partnership with the New Hampshire Air National Guard’s 157th Medical Group (157 MDG) which allows for 157 MDG medical technicians to get hands-on, real-world medical training at CMC.

This pilot program will allow for 157 MDG medics to complete their required annual training alongside CMC’s medical personnel in the Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit.

“The last time we partnered with the National Guard we stood up a COVID-19 surge site in the height of the pandemic,” stated Alex Walker CMC’s President & CEO. “They have demonstrated their commitment to the community and are a valuable resource for all of New Hampshire. Assisting with medical training was an easy decision. We are proud of this collaboration and are honored to have the 157 MDG medics training alongside our medical staff.”

“Ensuring our Guardsmen get the best quality training is critical to our missions at home and abroad,” stated Maj. Michelle Mastrobattista, the Medical Administrative Officer with the 157th MDG. “Our medics are thrilled to have this chance to work side-by-side with CMC medical staff in a community hospital and we look forward to strengthening this partnership.”

The program will begin in September with Master Sergeant Meghan O’Regan. “I am excited to be the first to take part in this joint training,” stated O’Regan. “Working alongside CMC staff in the Emergency Department is the perfect opportunity to get training in both technical skills and environment.”

The 157 MDG medics are licensed by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and are required to have forty hours of shadowing and hands-on training in their respective settings annually. They will be performing selected core tasks, including patient physical exams and assessments, while supervised by CMC’s medical staff.