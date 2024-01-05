Catholic Charities NH Mardi Gras set for Feb. 10

CONCORD, NH – The 18th Annual Catholic Charities NH Mardi Gras will be making its return to Concord on February 10 at the Grappone Conference Center, bringing together the community to support NH neighbors facing poverty, homelessness, mental health challenges, and other timely issues impacting communities statewide.

The evening will include a variety of authentic Cajun cuisine, games, live and silent auction items, dancing and more. The live auction will feature vacations to Mexico, Nashville, New York City (Broadway) and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel the world for two. Additionally, the silent auction will offer items ranging from sporting events to golf packages, winery tours, and more.

“In the past year, we witnessed an unprecedented increase in demand for our services, with more than 1,200 additional Granite State residents seeking our help to escape dire and life-changing situations,” said Laura Brusseau, Director of Development Operations for Catholic Charities NH. “Mardi Gras is a special night to come together to support them and celebrate the power of goodwill across New Hampshire.”

Event proceeds will support Catholic Charities NH’s wide range of programs and services, helping individuals and families of all backgrounds and faiths move beyond crisis to more stable and self-sufficient lives. These programs include case management and financial literacy training, mental health counseling, support for mothers, families and children, senior support services, and transitional and community support for struggling veterans, bringing meaningful change to hundreds of thousands of lives.

Tickets are available to purchase at www.cc-nh.org/mardigras.

Mardi Gras is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors, including our Presenting Sponsor, CGI Business Solutions (Presenting Sponsor).