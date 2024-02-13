Catholic Charities NH Mardi Gras Nets More Than $222K to Support NH Neighbors in Need

CONCORD, NH – The goodwill and commitment to helping NH neighbors in need was front and center on February 10 in Concord for the 18th Annual Mardi Gras Gala. Over 300 attendees came together at the Grappone Conference Center, with over $222,000 in net proceeds raised to directly support the Catholic Charities NH programs that bring positive change to thousands of NH residents each year.

Mardi Gras featured a Cajun-inspired dinner, lively dancing, and an array of entertainment, including a live auction with trips to New York City, Nashville and other prime destinations. Attendees also received an inside look into the transformative Catholic Charities NH programs that empower individuals and families across New Hampshire, of all ages and backgrounds, to overcome barriers such as poverty, homelessness, mental health challenges and social isolation.

“Mardi Gras is so much more than raising funds; it’s a testament to the vibrant community of compassion we have here in New Hampshire,” said Laura Brusseau, director of development operations for Catholic Charities NH. “Seeing so many people, driven by a single purpose to lend a hand to those struggling and facing hardship, is so inspiring. It’s a perfect reminder of the profound generosity and commitment to giving back that echoes throughout our community.”

The success of this year’s gala was made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including CGI Business Solutions as our Presenting Sponsor.

The 2025 Mardi Gras Gala will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Manchester. For more information, visit www.cc-nh.org/mardigras