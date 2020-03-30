Catholic Charities NH launches crisis fund – financial, food childcare and health aid – to those in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Charities New Hampshire on Monday announced the creation of the Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund, which will provide direct assistance to help individuals and families most impacted by times of crisis, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund will support immediate needs, including:

Emergency financial relief assistance for individuals and families throughout the Granite State.

Food assistance for homebound, disabled and isolated seniors in Greater Manchester, Greater Nashua and the Monadnock Region.

Unplanned childcare expenses for essential healthcare staff across Catholic Charites NH’s skilled nursing facilities statewide.

Access to teletherapy for uninsured individuals struggling with anxiety, stress and unexpected life changes.

Funds will be generated through individual donations, corporate donations and grants, and will be disseminated on a case-by-case basis for those with a demonstrated need related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other crises they may be facing on a personal level.

“The past few weeks have clearly shown the unsettling magnitude that crisis can have on our lives and those around us,” said Tom Blonski, president and CEO of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “For those experiencing continual hardship, as we see on a daily basis, their lives are now exponentially more challenging and the uncertainty is more profound. This fund is designed specifically to deliver meaningful change for those who need it most, not only today but also in the months to come. This is an unprecedented time, but our dedicated staff is ready to best respond to the growing needs across our communities, no matter what lies ahead.”

Catholic Charities NH’s goal is to raise $250,000 for the Crisis Fund by April 17. Initial contributions were seeded through a $100,000 anonymous donation and $10,000 grant from Catholic Charities USA.

To donate to the Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund, visit www.cc-nh.org/fund.

Catholic Charities NH is one of the state’s largest social services organizations, driven by its mission of protecting the poor, needy and vulnerable with services that heal, comfort and empower lives. Programs include case management, mental health counseling, food distribution, support services for homebound elderly, therapeutic special education for children in crisis and support for homeless and at-risk veterans.