Catholic Charities NH dedicates Trudy’s Center for Family Support in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Charities NH today held a dedication of the new Trudy’s Center for Family Support at 16 Oak Street in Manchester on Sunday, June 6.

The building, which has and will continue to house Catholic Charities NH’s Our Place program, will now be called Trudy’s Center for Family Support. It is named after Gertrude (Trudy) Dutile, a former Hooksett resident who passed away in 1999 at the young age of 59. Trudy’s husband, Richard Dutile, stepped forward to make a legacy gift in her honor to support the many women and children served through various Catholic Charities NH programs.

“Trudy was an incredibly generous, compassionate and beautiful human being who always put children and family first,” said Richard Dutile. “She was a mother, a wife, a sister and a friend who was kind to all she knew and met. Having her name associated with a program that helps create safe and secure environments for babies, children and families is the perfect way to pay tribute to her and her legacy.”

More than 30 guests came together for the dedication, including Trudy’s family and friends.

The Our Place program provides pregnancy and parenting education for low-income families, equipping them with the skills to build loving and nurturing homes, while reducing childhood stressors and preventing abuse. Using a comprehensive curriculum and tools such as the Life Plan assessment and goal-setting process, Our Place helps families gain the knowledge and confidence to become more resilient, financially stable and be the parents they aspire to be.