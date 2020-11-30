Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund remains available to NH residents in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Charities New Hampshire continues to make its emergency assistance services available to New Hampshire residents experiencing hardship through the Catholic Charities NH Crisis Fund.

The Crisis Fund supports urgent needs such as emergency financial relief for individuals and families struggling to make ends meet, assistance for food-insecure homebound and disabled seniors, and access to teletherapy for low-income individuals seeking mental health counseling, among other areas. Since launching in April, the fund has assisted nearly 3,000 New Hampshire residents of all ages and backgrounds through the nonprofit’s broad range of integrated programs and services.

“Responding to individuals and families in crisis is what we have done every day over the past 75 years and will continue to do,” said Tom Blonski, president and CEO of Catholic Charities NH. “While the pandemic has challenged us in many new ways, our steadfast mission of providing healing, comfort and empowerment to those in need remains stronger than ever. Our caring and compassionate staff is available and ready to lend a helping hand for those looking to overcome life’s barriers and build a better path forward.”

Individuals seeking assistance may call 603-669-3030 or reach out online at www.cc-nh.org/contact.