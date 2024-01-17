Catholic Charities NH Announces Newest Pathways LPN Graduates

Manchester, N.H. – Catholic Charities NH, one of the state’s largest social services organizations, proudly announces the latest Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) graduates of its Pathways LPN scholarship program.

The following three healthcare professionals from Catholic Charities NH facilities successfully earned their LPN certifications:

Misty Rodriguez, St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Susan Rindoria, Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Nicole Arris, Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

All three transitioned from Licensed Nursing Assistants (LNAs) to LPNs as part of Pathways, which provides scholarship opportunities for healthcare nursing professionals to advance their careers. All received full-tuition scholarships to attend a full-time LPN degree program at Harmony Health Institute in Merrimack.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Susan, Misty, and Nicole on their remarkable achievement,” said Darlene Underhill, director of clinical services for Catholic Charities NH. “Over the past two years, they inspired us with their drive, ambition, and enthusiasm, balancing their academic studies while continuing their significant contributions to our senior living communities. This exceptional team of nurses truly represents the next wave of compassionate healthcare providers.”

The LNA-to-LPN scholarship is part of Catholic Charities NH Pathways program, which extends financial support for entry-level candidates pursuing LNA certifications and offers select scholarships for LPNs seeking to advance to a Registered Nurse (RN) degree.

Since 2021, the Pathways program has provided scholarship opportunities for employees of Catholic Charities NH. The program not only fosters professional development but also provides hands-on experience in a unique faith-based, nonprofit work environment dedicated to person-centered care. Funding for Pathways is generously provided by private donations.

The program is open to select employees of Catholic Charities NH senior living community, which includes Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Joseph Residence in Manchester, St. Ann Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover, St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, and Warde Senior Living in Windham.

For more information, visit www.cc-nh.org/pathways.