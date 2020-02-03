Catholic Charities NH acquires Monadnock at Home

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Charities New Hampshire announced on Feb. 3 the acquisition of Monadnock at Home (MaH), a nonprofit membership organization providing seniors across the Monadnock Region with services enabling them to remain independent and living at home.

Monadnock at Home, which will keep its name, will now become an official program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The acquisition is an asset exchange transaction.

Catholic Charities New Hampshire has been a premier community partner for MaH since its inception. Now under its leadership, MaH is planning to offer more expanded case management services, grow the program’s staff and explore an expansion of services beyond the ten communities it currently serves.

Since its founding in 2010, Monadnock at Home has served more than 300 seniors with a wide range of social, wellness and education programs that help them reduce loneliness and isolation, preserve their well-being and facilitate connections that keep them engaged in the community. Services include volunteer-driven transportation to medical appointments, the pharmacy and/or the grocery store, as well as home check-in calls, social outings and companion visits. Clients can also access MaH’s network of more than 100 pre-screened independent service providers to address and assist with everyday needs such as home maintenance, auto repair, personal shopping, computer assistance, financial and legal services, heating services, housekeeping, personal care and more.

“Catholic Charities New Hampshire is a recognized leader in providing programs that meet the dynamic needs of our state’s rapidly expanding senior population, and we are honored to become part of this incredible organization,” said Sandra Faber, Executive Director of Monadnock at Home. “We now have the ability and resources to expand the types of invaluable services our clients rely on, while opening the doors to extend our reach to even more seniors throughout the region.”

“We are excited to build on our long-standing commitment to serving the Monadnock Region, while furthering MaH’s mission to ensuring seniors can continue to thrive within their homes and communities,” said Tom Blonski, President and CEO of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “We are looking forward to working with the program’s incredible volunteers, service providers and community partners, and together, making a profound impact on many more lives.”

“I am excited for this next phase of growth for a program that means so much to seniors across the region,” said Dr. Owen Houghton, a founder of Monadnock at Home. “Many clients live in highly rural settings, and often lose key support systems as they move into this phase of their lives. The resources of Catholic Charities New Hampshire will ensure Monadnock at Home can continue to extend this highly successful model to even more area elders.”

The addition of Monadnock at Home is the latest in a series of program acquisitions for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, as it continues to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of diverse populations across New Hampshire. In 2018, Catholic Charities New Hampshire acquired the CareGivers, which provides homebound and disabled elderly in the Greater Manchester and Nashua areas with groceries, rides to medical appointments and various forms of emotional support. Most recently, in November 2019, the organization acquired Liberty House, a transitional living program that supports homeless and at-risk veterans through substance-free housing and recovery services.