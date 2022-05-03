Catherine Sturk named administrator at St. Teresa Rehab in Manchester 

Sturk

MANCHESTER, NH – St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, a Catholic  Charities NH senior living community in Manchester, has named Catherine Sturk as its newest administrator. 

Sturk brings nearly 20 years of experience in the senior care and skilled nursing industry.  Most recently, she was the administrator at Prescott House (Andover, Mass and Pleasant  Valley Nursing Center (Derry). She also held senior leadership roles at a variety of facilities in Missouri, Kentucky and Iowa. Sturk earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of  New Hampshire and master’s degree from Springfield College. 

“Catherine is the perfect leader to navigate St. Teresa into a post-pandemic era of senior care, where hyper-personalized support, an engaging staff culture and the need to think in bigger, new ways is as important as ever,” said Alain Bernard, assistant vice president of healthcare services for Catholic Charities NH. “Her vast experiences and successes will be  an asset to our community, whether it’s building on our mission of delivering person-centric  care addressing the unique needs of every single resident, or creating an environment  where our staff remains continually inspired, motivated and fulfilled in the life-changing  impact of their work, each and every day.” 

“I am excited to be part of the Catholic Charities NH family,” said Sturk. ”In the world of  healthcare, we have many choices and I wanted to work for an organization that cares.” 

Owned and operated by Catholic Charities NH, St. Teresa is a 51-bed facility offering short-term rehabilitation support and long-term care for individuals of all backgrounds and beliefs,  as well as 25 independent living units in the Bishop Primeau Senior Living Community. St.  Teresa was a recipient of the AHCA National Bronze Award for Commitment to Quality  (2019) and U.S. News & World Report – Best Nursing Homes (2017-2018). 

For more information, visit www.stteresarehabcenter.org

 

