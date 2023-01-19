Catch photo exhibition featuring work of Kimball Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams at Greater Manchester Chamber

MANCHESTER, NH – A photographic exhibition featuring the work of Kendall Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams will be on display at the Greater Manchester Chamber office on Hanover Street now through the month of February.

Kimball Jenkins is an arts and cultural center which exists in a unique and amorphous space celebrating multitudinous partners, artists and advocates who actively and historically invest their innovations and resources into the health and cultural exceptionalism of New Hampshire. The insightful leadership of Greater Manchester Chamber inviting Kimball Jenkins to curate a satellite gallery featuring a myriad of diverse artists is a step in ensuring a more inclusive and desirable future for New Hampshire.

The Silver Sunbeams, who are being featured this month right in the heart of Manchester, are an integral part of Kimball Jenkins and the New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists who, last year published NH Now, a two-and-a-half year-long project highlighting New Hampshire’s rich and varying communities. They are a site partner to Kimball Jenkins and aid in the successes of shows, outreach and technical training to staff, interns and members of the NHSPA.

The show will run through February with a reception celebrating the highly technical work of photographers Claudia Rippee, Sanico Denaut, Gary Samson and Beverly Conway to be held on February 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Greater Manchester Chamber, located in the Daily Mirror Office Building, 54 Hanover St., open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals are invited to view the installation and purchase original prints either outright or through payment installments with no interest.

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.

