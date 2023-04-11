Catch Joan Osborne at The Rex: Older, wiser, still beautifully bold

“What if God was one of Us? Just a slob like one of Us?”

Seared into my brain in the mid-90s, those two lines from the monster hit song, “One of Us,” by Joan Osborne, have forever been stuck in my head. Whether I like it or not. It was played everywhere – at the mall, eating pizza someplace, on MTV, or in my car when I was heading out to rent a video.

And the song still stands up today. I’m willing to bet, 30 years later, the song would be a smash. It’s been covered, celebrated and interpreted by critics and artists. It was bold then and sung beautifully bold by Osborne, now 60 and still touring.

But that song is a very early representation of Osborne, who hails from Kentucky, and her musical prowess.

Sweeping as “One of Us” was, Osborne has sung and contributed to scores and scores of different genres of music, funk, R&B, soul and contemporary. She has collaborated with some of the biggest classic and up-and-coming acts in the business.

From working with Mavis Staples, to singing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, filming at Austin City Limits, and playing with Phil Lesh and Friends, Osborne has truly done it all. Her performances are straight-class, filled with elegance and spirited grace.

Osborne will be in the Queen City this Thursday night at the Rex Theater, playing not just her hits, but some of her deepest cuts, songs reworked and redone after being in the attic for years, marinating in a file somewhere on a laptop, just waiting to be heard.

GSM had a chance to talk to Osborne. Read on.

Q – Did you ever have an itch to just take a time-out from the music business and do something completely different?

Oh sure, I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years so I do think about making a change. I’ve been painting recently and have a fantasy to just make visual art and retire from the road. I’ve also been working on developing a TV show for John Legend’s production company with my friend Jill Sobule, but it’s in a holding pattern right now.

For now touring is how I pay the bills (and I have a kid to put through college) so I’ll keep doing it. I do know how lucky I am to have my loyal fan base and despite how hard it is I still like performing. I’m excited to play the new songs we just finished recording!

Q – What’s the coolest record label you have worked for and why?

I mean, is it wrong to say my own label, Womanly Hips Records? I started it in 1991 when fans of our live shows asked for recordings, and we didn’t have any. There were no major record labels interested in me at the time, so I bought some books about self-releasing music and went the DIY route. There was an established tradition of punk bands doing the same thing, so it felt like I had a road map. It was very satisfying.

Q – Do you treat your voice as an athlete might treat their knees or feet? How do you care for those golden pipes?

Yes, I have to keep my voice in shape. On show days I do cardiovascular exercise or yoga to get my breath moving, then warm up backstage for an hour at least. On non-show days I try to work my voice for 90 minutes at least, preferably while hiking or walking an incline on the treadmill. I watch what I eat, don’t ever smoke and drink very little alcohol. I’m 60 now so I can’t take my voice for granted anymore!

Q – Joan, you’re kind of the “OG” of rocking a nose ring in the ’90s. It worked and worked super well! Still sporting it?

No, I haven’t had a nose ring for a long time, but my teen daughter just got one!

Q – Even after hearing “One of Us” seventeen times a day for a few years on end, I have to admit, the song still holds up strong. In fact, I think it would chart today very, very well. Do you agree?

Not sure, I don’t think I have my finger on the pulse of modern radio programming! I do know the song continues to have meaning for my fans and for others who hear different versions of it. It seems to be a favorite of contestants on the different talent shows, “America’s Got Talent,” “Australia’s Got Talent,” etc. The song has a life of its own.

Q – What’s your absolute favorite song you are playing on stage these days?

A new song that I wrote for my daughter, “Nobody Owns You.” It hasn’t been released yet so only the fans who come to the shows are hearing it.

Q – And lastly, what song can’t you stop listening to these days? I’m hooked on Gillian Welch’s “I’m Not Afraid to Die.”

Mary Jane Girls, “In My House” or Miles Davis Quintet, “It Never Entered My Mind”

Thank you. Have a great show!