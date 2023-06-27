Catch Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters June 29 at the Palace Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – Calling from the road somewhere in upstate New York, destined for another theatre show or good-time bar filled with pent-up people, musicians and Boxmasters, Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew took a few questions from me before they straddle the stage this Thursday night, the 29th, at the Palace Theatre.

The upcoming show, I imagine, is going to be a real cooker.

The Boxmasters, who’ve been a band since 2007, crushed “The Goat” in Manchester last spring. Given the lead singer of the Boxmasters matinee name, of course, some in the crowd may have attended to simply feast on the face they’ve seen in so many great movies.

But, once everyone gets out of their heads and starts shaking their tails to rock’n’roll, it doesn’t matter what that singer has done for work on film. It’s all about what he and the band are doing right then on stage.

And the Boxmasters delivered.

“That was a crazy crowd,” said Billy Bob Thornton, the lead singer of the Boxmasters and longtime creative partner with guitarist J.D. Andrews. “That was a real fun show. We been to New Hampshire a couple times.”

It’s refreshing to hear both men sound like any other musician out there digging for fans across the land. “We are always looking for new fans.” And appreciating a good crowd, ones where everyone from the sound man to the guy ditched by his date sitting in the last row is locked into the night.

At some point in the conversation I can’t tell who is answering my questions because both men sound very much alike, distinctly southern with a dash of Cali-smooth, obviously.

But, after one of the voices spoke about how he writes better while in a more depressed state of mind another voice emerged and agreed that being able to recall your past is essential to the songwriting process, having the strength to mine your way all the way back in time.

“I go right back to my childhood.”

Finally, I ask. I’m sorry, but who am I talking to? A voice answers. “It’s Billy.”

Well alright….

And when Billy talks about writing as a partner with J.D., you can’t help but understand why these men even sound somewhat alike. A musical kindship, they share, with years of trust and compromise under their belts.

“We do like what we do,” said Billy Bob. “And we do like each other.”

We touched on musical milestones and both men agreed that reaching those milestones never ends, be it figuring out a new chord progression or the turning of a new phrase.

“Absolutely,” said Billy Bob, who captures all aspects of so many musical influences as a creator. “We keep learning all the time. Things in the studio, on stage.”

The Boxmasters are out promoting their new record, “69,” one of however many records they’ve made over the last several years. Since 2000 alone, I count the band making five studio albums. That’s impressive. Yeats calls that kind of relentless pursuit, “Striking while the iron’s hot.” Or maybe it was Gene Hackman.

Country rock, progressive in spots, blues, outlaw rock’n’roll, lathered in the ’60s and ’70s, the Boxmasters can flex many, many styles of music.

“Five songs in,” said Billy Bob. “And if you can get to just one person, you got it made.”

We will be counting, Billy.

Catch the Boxmasters this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre. Tickets are $39-49 and can be purchased directly from the Palace Theatre here.