Cat rescued from second-floor of Pine Street multi-family after kitchen fire forced evacuation

Friday, December 4, 2020 Jeffrey Hastings Police & Fire 0

A cat was held inside an ambulance until the building was cleared and the cat was reunited with its owner. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a Pine Street residence on Friday, encountering heavy smoke and a cat in distress.

Visible smoke from the multi-unit building caught the attention of firefighters upon arrival at 167 Pine St., and additional crews were called to the scene, along with an AMR ambulance.
Firefighters made entry into the building and found a kitchen fire on the second floor. As the fire was being extinguished a cat was found and rescued. The cat appeared to be all right and was held in the ambulance while the fire was being extinguished.
The cat was returned to the owners after the fire was extinguished.
There was limited structural damage and residents were expected to be able to return to their apartments, according to fire officials.

Firefighters at the scene of a multi-family residence where a second-floor kitchen fire caused minimal damage. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings