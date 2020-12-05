Cat rescued from second-floor of Pine Street multi-family after kitchen fire forced evacuation

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a Pine Street residence on Friday, encountering heavy smoke and a cat in distress.

Visible smoke from the multi-unit building caught the attention of firefighters upon arrival at 167 Pine St., and additional crews were called to the scene, along with an AMR ambulance.

Firefighters made entry into the building and found a kitchen fire on the second floor. As the fire was being extinguished a cat was found and rescued. The cat appeared to be all right and was held in the ambulance while the fire was being extinguished.

The cat was returned to the owners after the fire was extinguished.