Cat rescued from Laurel Street apartment fire

MANCHESTER, NH – All occupants of a Laurel Street apartment were safe and one cat was reportedly reunited with its owner after fire crews responded to a fire Monday evening for reports of smoke in the building.

The dispatch call came in at 7:22 p.m. and the first engine company to arrive reported fire in the rear apartment on the first floor of 355 Laurel St. The fire was deemed “under control at 7:35 p.m. Responding units included:

Engines: 11, 7, 10, 6 & 8

Trucks: 1 & 7

Rescue 1

ALS 16

K1

CRU unit

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the apartment of origin. The building was searched and found to be clear of any occupants; one cat was retrieved from the fire apartment and transferred to the owner. Companies ventilated the building of smoke and carbon monoxide.

No civilians were injured. There was one firefighter who suffered a strain/sprain injury.

Battalion Chief Jon Fosher said that an occupant of the building on the second floor was alerted to the fire from a working smoke detector in the apartment where the fire originated resulting in quick notification of the fire department via a 911 call.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Estimated property loss: $50,000

Estimated property saved: $333,000