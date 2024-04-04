Cat perishes in Harold Street fire, dog rescued

Incident Type: Building fire

Address: 35 Harold Street

Dispatch: 13:36

Under Control: 14:18

Resources: Engines 5,11, and 6 as primary attack. Truck 1 and 6. Engine 10 and 7 as our rapid intervention units. Rescue one, and ALS3. Chief Cashin and battalion chief Plantier commanding.

Description of Incident: At approximately 1:36 p.m. a dispatch was sent to companies for a building fire at 35 Harold St. When companies arrived on scene the report was given by Engine 5 that heavy smoke was coming from the building on the Charlie, delta and alpha sides of the building. The homeowner was on scene and told Engine 5 there may be an occupant still inside and directed crews to the rear of the building (Charlie side) where there was an entrance to the kitchen as well as a bulkhead leading to the basement.

Engine 5 proceeded to pull a line around to the Charlie side and made entry where the homeowner thought the occupant may be. Upon entering the kitchen, the crew was faced with oppressive heat and smoke. They were able to get water on the fire as well as performing a quick search for a victim, no victim was found. The interior crew felt heat on the floor below them and started hitting the fire that was coming from the basement and extending into the kitchen.

At this point in the fire companies were established on scene and Engine 11 stretched a second line into the basement and started knocking down the seat of the fire. The two truck companies that were set up on the building were Truck 6 on the bravo side and Truck 1 on the delta/alpha corner both had good roof access and truck one managed to cut a vent hole to vertically ventilate the building easing conditions for crews working below.

Engine 6 made entry through the alpha side of the building and made its way to the second floor with a 2” hand line. While engine companies and truck companies were operating the Rescue company working in two teams of two systematically searched the basement and floor one and then cleared the second floor. During the primary search they located 1 dog who was transported to a local vet and a cat who had been found deceased. The “under control” was given at approximately 2:18 p.m. when the fire had been knocked down.

Conditions for extinguishment were hampered by clutter and tight spaces in the basement but crews worked together and knocked down the fire. During fire ground operations numerous windows were taken out to ventilate the building from the toxic gases and heat. Multiple rotating crews continued to overhaul the areas of fire contact looking for hot spots and any hidden fire. When it was determined the fire was out and a loss stop had been achieved companies began picking up and were released from the fire until all companies left the scene. The building was turned over to the homeowners and a crew that was going to secure the building was ready to go to work. Eversource was called to pull meters from the house as the electrical system was compromised.

Civilian Injuries: None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances: The weather posed a problem for on-scene fire personnel operating in the snow and rain. Slipping and falling were concerns as well as the initial road response getting to the fire

Estimated Property Loss: $175,000

Estimated Property Saved: $170,200.00