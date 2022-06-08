Cat Alley revival: Muralists wanted to refresh one of the city’s most beloved landmarks

MANCHESTER, NH – Cat Alley is ready for a refresh. After 10 years, the feline-festooned footpath will get an upgrade, thanks to a Community Event and Activation Grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Liz Hitchcock of Orbit Group says the grant will allow for local artists to get paid to help repair some of the fading felines and breathe new life into the beloved and whimsical landmark.

“You go through the alley and once in a while you notice a small bit of graffiti or places where the paint is chipping. Cat Alley’s been a mainstay for 10 years, and so we asked ourselves what would we do if we could do something to preserve it. It’s exciting to rethink a few of the pieces that are in need of repair and put some new stuff up,” Hitchcock says.

After all, the beauty of mural art is that it’s not about permanency.

“Murals are about change, an iteration of where things started and we’re excited to grow on the original concept,” Hitchcock says.

She would like to see the art along Cat Alley go a little bigger and taller, “and potentially – maybe have a few other exciting surprises,” she says.

They’ve put out the call for muralists and so far the response has been great. Artists who contributed to the original design are encouraged to apply.

“Technically, we’re jurying it out of Orbit Group to make sure there’s a certain level of artistic work – we’re pretty good at curating, and we also want to see if a few of our current artists-in-residence at the Factory on Willow can support the program,” Hitchcock says.

The goal is to get things going as soon as possible so Cat Alley 2.0 can be ready for the upcoming Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, set for Sept. 12-18. The application deadline is July 17.

Reimagining “ Cat Alley ”

The call is out for paid opportunities for up to 15 emerging or established community muralists to restore Manchester’s most iconic and quirky location!

Located in the heart of Manchester at 844 Elm St., the Cat Alley Revival community event will take place during August and early September 2022.

Each artist is encouraged to apply their personality, style and colors combined with one unifying element (yet to be determined) to tie all the pieces together and promote interactivity.

Final approval of artwork, dates to paint, materials and payment will be managed by Orbit Group. Deadline to submit is July 17.