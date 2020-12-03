Casual for a Cause Q3: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees donate more than $11K to local nonprofits

BAR HARBOR, MAINE – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented donations totaling more than $11,000 to seven Northern New England nonprofit organizations. The donations were collected during Q3 2020 through the Bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause. The program allows Bank employees to dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a contribution to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then select and vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions.

The recipients of the employee donations collected during Q3 2020 are:

American Red Cross of Northern New England

Eastern Area Agency on Aging

Gifford Medical Center

Lubec Community Food Pantry

Machias Food Pantry

Maine Seacoast Mission Family Food Center

Rutland Regional Medical Center

“Casual for a Cause offers our employees a great opportunity to support nonprofit organizations that are providing invaluable services and resources to our neighbors in need,” said Jack Frost, VP Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to make donations to these seven organizations, especially right now when the demand for their services is so great.”

American Red Cross of Northern New England helps 3.3 million people in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont prevent, prepare for and respond to disasters. Since the beginning on the COVID-19 pandemic, they have responded to 167 disaster events, which impacted 262 families. Learn more about The American Red Cross of Northern New England at www.redcross.org/local/me-nh-vt.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging (EAAA) provides older adults, caregivers, and adults with disabilities in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Washington counties in Maine with the information and access to resources they need to be healthy, engaged, and supported in their communities. EAAA offers the Meals on Wheels program to aid homebound seniors and the Senior Food Box Program, which works to improve the health of low-income elderly persons by supplementing their diets with nutritious foods. Learn more about EAAA at www.eaaa.org.

Gifford Medical Center, a Critical Access Hospital in Randolph, Vermont, improves and manages the health of the people they serve by providing and assuring access to affordable, high-quality health care, and by promoting the health and well-being of everyone in their service area. Learn more about Gifford Medical Center at www.giffordhealthcare.org.

Lubec Community Food Pantry provides healthy, nutritious food at no cost to the residents of Lubec, while treating their clients with the highest level of dignity and respect. Learn more about Lubec Community Food Pantry at www.lubecoutreach.org/programs.

Machias Food Pantry provides nutritious food to residents in need from Bucks Harbor, Cutler, East Machias, Jonesboro, Machias, Machiasport, Marshfield, Northfield, Roque Bluffs, Wesley, and Whitneyville. Learn more about the Machias Food Pantry at www.facebook.com/machiasfoodpantry.

Maine Seacoast Mission Family Food Center is set up like a general store to offer residents in need with nutritious food such as meat, dairy, eggs, whole-grain bread, and fresh fruits and vegetables that are often local and organic. Learn more about the Maine Seacoast Mission Family Food Center at www.seacoastmission.org.

Rutland Regional Medical Center is the biggest community hospital in Vermont. Their mission is to improve the health of the Rutland Region and surrounding communities by providing appropriate, superior, integrated, preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic health services in a caring environment. Learn more about Rutland Regional Medical Center at www.rrmc.org.

