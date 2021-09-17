Castillo Tosses Five Strong Innings In Fisher Cats 4-3 Loss

Manchester, N.H. – Maximo Castillo allowed one run in five innings in his final start of the season for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate), but the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) rallied for a 4-3 win on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats took the field as the visiting team in a scheduled seven-inning game. New Hampshire took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh, but Harrisburg (42-73) scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Rhinesmith, and won the game with a two-out, two-run double by Gilbert Lara.

The Fisher Cats (49-55) scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning. Reggie Pruitt ripped a two-out single and Hugo Cardona doubled in his first Double-A at-bat to score Pruitt for a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire scored again in the top of the fourth inning. Chavez Young beat out an infield single, stole second, scoring on a double by Ryan Gold for to put the Fisher Cats up 2-0.

The Senators put together a walk and a single for a run in the bottom of the fourth to trim the Fisher Cats lead to 2-1. KJ Harrison walked, and moved to second on a balk. Jake Alu plated the run with a single to left field.

It was 3-1 after Young walked in the sixth, and scored on a double by Nick Podkul.

Castillo, who leads all Double-A pitchers with eleven wins, allowed just three hits over his five innings, walking one and striking out five. Curtis Taylor (L, 2-3) was tagged with the loss.

The Fisher Cats and Senators meet again on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.