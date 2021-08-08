Castillo gives up pair of homers in Fisher Cats loss

MANCHESTER, N.H. – So far this season, New Hampshire Pitcher Maximo Castillo has given up ten home runs, with the two he gave up on Saturday night proving too much to overcome In a 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Hartford Yard Goats.

Both home runs were three-run shots for the ‘Goats. Michael Toglia brought home Jameson Hannah and Elehuris Montero on his first home run of the year in the first inning. Montero would bring home Jose Gomez and Coco Montes in the fourth inning for his 22nd homer of the year, tying him with Somerset’s Dermis Garcia for the Double-A Northeast lead.

Hartford got its other run in the sixth as Hannah followed up his lead-off triple by scoring off a wild pitch from Jon Harris.

New Hampshire (38-41) scored three runs in the third and Kevin Vicuña hit a solo home run in the seventh to left.

Vicuña had a pair of singles to go along with the homer, with Jordan Groshans also adding a triple in the loss.

Hartford (26-56) ended with 13 hits, with Hannah, Montero and Willie Abreu finishing with multiple hits for the Yard Goats.

Castillo (8-3) was the losing pitcher, giving up ten hits and three walks over four innings of work. Nate Harris (1-1) was the winning for Hartford, allowing six hits and four walks over five innings. Will Gaddis earned his first save of the year after retiring the Fisher Cats in order in the ninth.

The series concludes on Sunday as Reilly Hovis (2-1, 3.77 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshre against Hartford’s David Hill (1-2, 4.89 ERA).