Cashin nominated to become Manchester’s next fire chief

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Ryan Cashin was nominated to become the next Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Chief and Manchester Emergency Management Director.

Cashin has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, captain in 2020 and deputy chief in 2021.In his role as deputy chief, he has led the first mental health program in MFD history, helped develop the community response unit, and led other initiatives related to training, EMS, homelessness initiatives, and community outreach services.

He has a bachelor’s degree in management from Granite State College with an associate’s degree in fire science from Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig stated that Cashin shows deep dedication to the City of Manchester and its residents and has continued to take on roles with increased responsibility during his tenure.

“(Cashin) is a strong leader and problem solver, who has worked hard to earn the respect of the men and women of the department and the city as a whole,” said Craig.

If approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, he will replace outgoing Fire Department Chief Andre Parent, who announced his retirement this summer.

Per ordinance, his salary will move to a Grade 29 Step AL1 ($152,877.88 per annum), and per Board of Mayor and Aldermen rules, his nomination will lay over to the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 4.