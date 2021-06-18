CASA recognizes volunteers, community members during 32nd Annual Celebration

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, June 17, CASA of New Hampshire celebrated 32 years of advocacy on behalf of more than 10,000 abused and neglected children in New Hampshire. CASA’s 32nd Annual Celebration, held virtually, recognized the valued advocates, supporters and friends who have all played a role in helping to change children’s lives over the past year.

Among those honored included 71 volunteer advocates who have reached milestone years of 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service to the organization. CASA also recognized the recipients of the Linda Egbert Outstanding Advocacy Award, the John McDermott Champion of Children Award and the Community Partner Award.

Mark Linehan, of Glen, received the Linda Egbert Outstanding Advocacy Award, which honors the work of a CASA volunteer who has gone above and beyond in their advocacy work and made a tremendous impact in the lives of children. Linehan has advocated on behalf of 31 children from 12 families in his nine years as a CASA volunteer.

Lou Catano, of Strafford, received the John McDermott Champion of Children Award, which celebrates the work of one person whose tireless advocacy has influenced the lives of many. Catano served as the executive director of Webster House in Manchester for more than three decades.

Tom Boucher, of Bedford, received the Community Partner Award, which highlights CASA’s valuable community partners for their support, engagement and resources that they have contributed to furthering the mission of the organization. Boucher is the CEO-Owner of Great N.H. Restaurants, Inc. and a member of CASA’s Advisory Council.

Amy Coveno, co-chairman of CASA’s Board of Directors, thanked CASA’s volunteers for their remarkable service throughout an uncertain year.

“We want to start this thank you with our advocates,” Coveno said. “My word, how impressive you are. To pivot on a dime in the throes of that pandemic, to find ways to connect with your CASA kids, whether it’s a drive-by of the house and a wave through the window, or the dreaded Zoom call, you never relented. You never gave up on New Hampshire’s abused and neglected children and it shows. Your commitment shows.”

For 32 years, CASA of New Hampshire provided a voice for children in New Hampshire who’ve experienced abuse or neglect by empowering a statewide network of trained volunteers to advocate on their behalf so they can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

To learn more about CASA and how to get involved or support this statewide nonprofit, visit www.casanh.org. A replay of CASA’s annual celebration is available at www.casanh.org/annual-celebration.