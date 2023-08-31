Caritas holding Thursday student event

Manchester, N.H. — With Manchester students gearing up to return to school, AmeriHealth Caritas

New Hampshire will host a back-to-school event on Friday, Sept. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. to help students

get prepared and pumped for the new school year. The all-family event, which will be held at the health

plan’s Wellness and Opportunity Center in Manchester, is open to the public at no cost.

Attending children will receive backpacks, lunchboxes, and school supplies while they last. Children will

also have access to free haircuts, compliments of Wynwood Hair Studio in Manchester. Everyone joining

the fun will be treated to cake, ice cream, games and prizes.

“We hope our back-to-school event will excite kids for the new school year, but it also has a practical

purpose, because between clothes and supplies needed to return to school, the costs get higher and

higher every year for families,” said AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Market President Bill Keena.

“For AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, it’s about alleviating some of that cost burden, so that

families and students can focus on what’s most important—their education.”

The National Retail Federation reports that families with children in elementary through high school will

spend an average of $890 on school items this year, the highest it has ever been.

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness and Opportunity Center is a community resource, located

at 25 Sundial Ave in Manchester. In addition to hosting community events, the center is open from

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to help community members overcome health barriers by

providing access to healthcare and social supports. Services offered by the plan and its community

partners include job placement, financial coaching, nutrition education, computer access, and a food

pantry.

For more information about the AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Wellness and Opportunity Center

and programming, call 1-603-263-6694 or visit its website.