CARES Act Funds still available for New Hampshire veterans

MANCHESTER, NH – On Dec. 17 the City of Manchester was notified by the State of New Hampshire that Easterseals still has remaining CARES funds available for military veterans who have been impacted by COVID-19. All funds must be spent by the end of December, 2020.

If you are a veteran, or know a veteran who is experiencing needs directly related to COVID-19, please contact Easterseals at 603-315-4354.

Funds can be used to assist with mortgage and rental arrearages, car repairs, back car payments, utilities, food, gas, childcare arrangements, heating costs, technology tools for education and more.

“I encourage any veteran who lives in Manchester and has been impacted by COVID-19 to reach out to Easterseals,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “These funds need to be spent in the next 14 days, and can do a lot of good for the men and women who have served our country.”