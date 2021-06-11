Career opportunities for educators at Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies

MANCHESTER, NH – Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies is a public charter school located on the campus of Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Our school’s mission is:

To empower our students with opportunities to master technical skills, both practical and theoretical, in the context of a high school and early college program that emphasizes the dignity and value of work. Students will discover an appreciation for the power of the sciences combined with an understanding of the humanities. They will develop into innovative problem-solvers, ready to enter technical careers of their choice upon graduation or through further study.

Current positions accepting applications:

Full-Time High School Humanities Position

The Spark Academy Humanities Curriculum is built around the chronological study of history, literature, language, culture, innovation, and the arts. Projects and individual study allow the students to explore individual interests based on the time period being studied.

We seek an individual with a degree in the study of literature and the ability to work with students on the development of their writing skills. A Master’s Degree and NH high school certification are preferred. Teacher interest in exploring the various areas in the Humanities Curriculum and learning along with the students will make this position an enjoyable one for the teacher while providing the students with a sound role model for lifelong learning. The job description for this position may be found here.

Inquiries may be made to the Director at denismailloux@sparkacademynh.org.

Full-Time High School Mathematics Position

The Spark Academy Mathematics Curriculum is built largely around the ALEKS Mathematics Adaptive Learning Program and Non-ALEKS classes in Calculus for dual credit if possible. Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more of the ALEKS Program online at www.aleks.com prior to applying. The teacher will act as “math coach” to the students as they navigate the ALEKS Program, structuring their work, establishing rubrics for assessments, and balancing the students’ math experience with individual guidance and interaction. Master’s Degree in mathematics and NH high school certification are preferred. The job description for this position may be found here.

Inquiries may be made to the Director at denismailloux@sparkacademynh.org

Full-Time High School Guidance Counselor / Extended Learning Opportunity Position

Spark Academy is located on the campus of Manchester Community College. A significant aspect of our program is to include dual credit opportunities through both Running Start and Early College with the Community College. Master’s Degree in high school counseling and NH counselor certification are required. The job description for this position may be found here.

Inquiries may be made to the Director at denismailloux@sparkacademynh.org.

Long-Term Science Teacher Substitute

Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies is seeking a high school science teacher for 6 weeks of maternity leave beginning August 30, 2021 to October 8, 2021. Classes will include two Physical Science classes and one Chemistry class.

New Hampshire high school certification preferred.

Inquiries may be made to the Director at denismailloux@sparkacademynh.org.

Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other basis covered by appropriate law. This refers to, but is not limited to, the provisions of the following:

• Titles IV, VI, and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – race color, national origin

• The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967

• The Age Discrimination Act of 1975

• Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) – sex

• Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504) – disability

• The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) – disability

• NH Law against discrimination (RSA 354-A)