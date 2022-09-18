Career night for Robberse sparks Fisher Cats win

Manchester, N.H. – Netherlands native Sem Robberse had a career-high nine strikeouts on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium, and New Hampshire (27-41, 58-79) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals, 22-45, 52-84) by a score of 5-1 to secure a series win.

Robberse, 20, pitched an absolute gem, throwing 6.0 frames without allowing an earned run. He gave up just three hits, all of which came in the first two innings. Robberse walked one batter and struck out nine, the most ever in a game in his three-year professional career.

He punched out the side in the fourth inning and retired the final 13 batters he faced.

Still, Harrisburg led, 1-0, through four innings thanks to an unearned run. Senators starter Tim Cate was impressive as well, matching Robberse’s 6.0 innings.

Will Robertson had an answer. He took Cate deep on the first pitch of his at bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. The long ball was Robertson’s 12th of the season. He is one of eight Fisher Cats with 10 or more homers, the most in team history.

Tied, 1-1, Fisher Cats broke loose in the bottom of the eighth inning. They brought eight batters to the plate and scored four runs on three hits. Robertson again had the big swing with a two-RBI single that scored Cam Eden and Luis De Los Santos. New Hampshire would coast the rest of the way to a 5-1 win.

Robertson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He had half of the Fisher Cats hits.

Out of the bullpen, Sean Mellen and Juan Nunez (W, 1-0) faced a total of 10 batters across the final three innings. The only runner to reach base against either one came via error.