Car stolen from South Willow Street found 12 hours later after several sightings, thief at large

MANCHESTER, NH – A car stolen from the Sunoco on South Willow Street was found 12 hours later less than a mile away, in Precourt Park, left running and with no one behind the wheel. Despite several sightings and pursuits by police over the 12 hours, the car thief is at large.

According to a police narrative, on January 19, 2021 Manchester Police received a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The victim told police he had gone into the Sunoco at 1265 S. Willow St. around 3:50 p.m.. He had left his car running and when he came back out his car was gone. The car, a red Volkswagon GTI was spotted on Merrimack Street a short time later. A police pursuit followed and the suspect jumped the curb on Granite Street and got onto 293 South.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted on S. Willow Street and officers tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the car once again fled.

On January 20, 2021, shortly before 3 a.m., the same car was seen speeding through the city and running red lights. Another pursuit ensued, but due to the driver’s high rate of speed, which at times exceeded 90 mph, there was a concern for public safety and the pursuit was quickly canceled.

The car was later located behind Burlington Coat Factory by Precourt Park. It was unoccupied, but running. The driver has not been located. If you have any information about these incidents you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.